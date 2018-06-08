McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

Pepo completed his service to McCracken County a year ago, and lived with Deputy Croft at his home. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

K-9 Pepo served 8 years with his handler, Deputy Steve Croft, on the department.

Pepo completed his service his service to McCracken County a year ago and lived with Deputy Croft at his home.

He died of natural causes.

