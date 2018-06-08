McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

A man wanted for murder in his former roommate's death was arrested on Friday, June 8.
The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.?
McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8.
Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.
Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
An 81-year-old grandmother was shot in a drive-by in West Memphis.
The City of Amarillo has released the 911 calls, graphic images as well as a timeline of events leading to the euthanization of a dog in labor at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.
A Savannah elementary school teacher being investigated for sexual exploitation of children and for having child porn was found dead in his home Friday by police officers.
