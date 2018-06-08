Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melons from Walmart

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting six cases of Salmonella that match a multi-state outbreak strain due to pre-cut melons. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting six cases of Salmonella that match a multi-state outbreak strain due to pre-cut melons.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), There have been 60 cases from five states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio. The CDC investigation shows pre-cut melons, including fruit salads, are a likely source of this multistate outbreak.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people not to eat pre-cut melon purchased from any Walmart store in Illinois, or any of the other affected states, at this time,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “If you have recently purchased pre-cut melon from Walmart, throw it out. If you have recently eaten pre-cut melon from a Walmart store and experience diarrhea, fever, and cramps, contact your health care provider.”

it is recommended that people not eat pre-cut melon from Walmart stores anywhere in Illinois. As the investigation continues, additional stores may be added.

Walmart stores in Illinois have removed pre-cut melons linked to this outbreak from their shelves.

