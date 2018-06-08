Household chemical collection in Carbondale

The Jackson County Health Department is holding its annual Household Chemical Collection for its 15th year at SIU in Carbondale, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)

The event began Friday, June 8 but they will have another pickup Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at noon.

The event is open to anyone that lives in Jackson or Perry County. Anyone wanting to drop items off must show a valid state ID or utility bill with an eligible address.

They are collecting items like paint, paint thinner, aerosols, household cleaners, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, motor oil etc. along with expired medications, or items containing mercury.

The event is meant to keep the county safer from environmental harm, by keeping them out of landfills or sewage systems.

Kerri Gale the recycling coordinator for the department says they saw up to 300 cars on Friday. She spoke about what happens if these items aren't properly disposed of.

"They could pollute the water supply and that's what we are really trying to make sure doesn't happen," said Gale. "Iwouldwuold go into a waste water treatment plant, they are really not equipped to take care of some of the chemicals that you put down the drain, so they could not treat them and take care of them."

