Household chemical collection in Carbondale

A man wanted for murder in his former roommate's death was arrested on Friday, June 8.
The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.?
McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8.
Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.
Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
It was supposed to be a fun night out with friends when it turned into a confrontation over a necklace.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
Tyson Food Inc. recalled a small portion of their frozen breaded chicken products on Friday.
