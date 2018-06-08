Trash can fire at Harrisburg Walgreens store - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trash can fire at Harrisburg Walgreens store

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The fire caused some windows to break. (Source: Lisa Thompson, Harrisburg Fire Department) The fire caused some windows to break. (Source: Lisa Thompson, Harrisburg Fire Department)
The fire started in a trash can in the front of the store. (Source: Lisa Thompson, Harrisburg Fire Department) The fire started in a trash can in the front of the store. (Source: Lisa Thompson, Harrisburg Fire Department)
No one was injured. (Source: Lisa Thompson, Harrisburg Fire Department) No one was injured. (Source: Lisa Thompson, Harrisburg Fire Department)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Harrisburg Fire Department responded to a fire at the Walgreens 4 S. Commercial Street on Friday, June 8.

According to Harrisburg Dispatch, the fire started in a trash can in the front of the store.

They believe it started from a cigarette butt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The heat from the fire caused a large window to break.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Paducah man charged with former roommate's murder

    Paducah man charged with former roommate's murder

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:35:57 GMT
    Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department)Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

    A man wanted for murder in his former roommate's death was arrested on Friday, June 8.

    A man wanted for murder in his former roommate's death was arrested on Friday, June 8.

  • Mayfield Independent Schools expands Summer Food Service Program

    Mayfield Independent Schools expands Summer Food Service Program

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-06-09 02:05:58 GMT
    The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. (Source: Raycom Media)The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. (Source: Raycom Media)
    The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. (Source: Raycom Media)The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.?

    The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.?

  • McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:47:29 GMT
    K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

    •   
Powered by Frankly