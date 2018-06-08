Trash can fire at Harrisburg Walgreens store

No one was injured. (Source: Lisa Thompson, Harrisburg Fire Department)

Harrisburg Fire Department responded to a fire at the Walgreens 4 S. Commercial Street on Friday, June 8.

According to Harrisburg Dispatch, the fire started in a trash can in the front of the store.

They believe it started from a cigarette butt.

The heat from the fire caused a large window to break.

No one was injured.

