RECALL: Tyson Foods recalls breaded chicken products - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RECALL: Tyson Foods recalls breaded chicken products

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic. (Source: USDA) Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic. (Source: USDA)
(KFVS) -

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic.

The affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-746” on the product package.

These items were shipped to food services establishments, nationwide. 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Foods Inc. call center at (888) 747-7611. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:47:29 GMT
    K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

  • Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

    Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:39:47 GMT
    It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
    It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)

    Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8. 

    Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8. 

  • First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

    First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:06:20 GMT
    We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)

    Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.

    Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.

    •   
Powered by Frankly