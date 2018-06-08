RECALL: Tyson Foods recalls breaded chicken products

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic. (Source: USDA)

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products that may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic.

The affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-746” on the product package.

These items were shipped to food services establishments, nationwide.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Foods Inc. call center at (888) 747-7611.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.