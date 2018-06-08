Paducah man charged with former roommate's murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man charged with former roommate's murder

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A man wanted for murder in his former roommate's death was arrested on Friday, June 8.

According to Paducah police, Samuel A. Voorhees was arrested at 8:20 p.m.

Voorhees was located in a wooded area in the 700 block of Caldwell Street and arrested on a warrant charging him with murder.

Voorhes is accused of killing his former roommate sometime on Monday, June 4 or Tuesday morning, June 5.

55-year-old Kevin Henson was found dead on Thursday, June 7 by a friend when she went to check on him after she hadn't heard from him.

Voorhees was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

