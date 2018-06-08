'Extremely dangerous' man wanted for former roommate's murder in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Extremely dangerous' man wanted for former roommate's murder in Paducah

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department) Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A man is wanted for murder in his former roommate's death.

Police are searching for 48-year-old Samuel A. Voorhes.

Voorhes is accused of killing his former roommate sometime on Monday, June 4 or Tuesday morning, June 5.

Police have obtained a warrant charging him with murder and are searching for him.

55-year-old Kevin Henson was found dead on Thursday, June 7 by a friend when she went to check on him after she hadn't heard from him.

Voorhes is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, 210 pounds, clean-shaven with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen in the 600 block of Caldwell Street. Residents in the area should be aware of Voorhes.

Police say Voorhes is extremely dangerous and should not be approached. If located, call police immediately.

Anyone with information on Voorhes' whereabouts is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department.

