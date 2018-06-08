Governor Parson to make stops in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Governor Parson to make stops in the Heartland

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor) Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Governor Mike Parson will make nine stops next week to hear from community across Missouri.

The tour will begin Tuesday, June 12  with visits to Springfield, Branson, Carthage, St. Joseph and Kansas City.

The tour will continue Wednesday with visits to Columbia, Gordonville, Sikeston and St. Louis.

“In order to govern effectively and to begin the process of moving our state forward, it is important to take the time to listen and understand different types of challenges that face our communities,” said Governor Mike Parson.

“We’ll be talking to community leaders about how to best address issues like infrastructure, workforce and economic development, and the urban and rural divide. Our local communities are the bedrock of this state, and we are committed to working with and listening to all ideas as we begin to develop a plan to move Missouri forward.”

