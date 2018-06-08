Governor Parson to make stops in the Heartland

Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8.
McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.
Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting six cases of Salmonella that match a multi-state outbreak strain due to pre-cut melons.
This week two high-profile celebrities, chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade, have taken their own lives. That's reportedly led to an uptick in calls to suicide prevention hotlines, but local counselors say access to mental health programs and services in the Heartland is also essential.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.
Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
It was supposed to be a fun night out with friends when it turned into a confrontation over a necklace.
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
Kia is recalling over a half-million cars and minivans in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.
A Virginia woman was rattled when a snake slithered out of her car vent and disappeared into the depths of her SUV.
A northern Kentucky woman charged in a high-profile murder case has tied the knot with her fellow inmate.
