Gov. Parson stops in southeast MO on listening tour

Governor Parson opened up with his main platform talking about farming and the impact it has on Missourians. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

Governor Mike Parson met with community leaders in Gordonville, Missouri at noon on Wednesday, June 13.

Parson will make nine stops across Missouri to hear from communities.

He was questioned by local leaders about agriculture and how farmers are being affected by tariffs, transportation, and broadband.

"Workforce development is huge, skilled workforce is big," Governor Parson said. "And we all understand agriculture in the state of Missouri or for most of us that are farmers, how important it is down here. When you start talking about the water rights, things like that, it's the difference between making it and not making it, so we need to make sure and preserve the farmers are able to do that. And really look in the future in this and the future of agriculture is going to be technology and science."

Parson is a farmer so he feels agriculture is very important and will accommodate however possible.

Broadband was a highly talked about subject as well as he is in favor of getting it in rural areas throughout the state.

The governor was treated by applause.

Afterward, he continued his listening tour traveling to Sikeston and St. Louis. The tour began on Tuesday with visits to Springfield, Branson, Carthage, St. Joseph and Kansas City.

“In order to govern effectively and to begin the process of moving our state forward, it is important to take the time to listen and understand different types of challenges that face our communities,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We’ll be talking to community leaders about how to best address issues like infrastructure, workforce and economic development, and the urban and rural divide. Our local communities are the bedrock of this state, and we are committed to working with and listening to all ideas as we begin to develop a plan to move Missouri forward.”

