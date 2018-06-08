Kentucky State police, coroner accused of various crimes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky State Police trooper, a retired State Police colonel and a county coroner have been accused of several crimes including transporting moonshine and eyeballs.

News outlets report Scott County Coroner John Goble and retired State Police Lt. Col. Mike Crawford were indicted Thursday on multiple counts of receiving stolen property. The charges stem from the theft of $40,000 worth of ammunition and weapons.

State Police began investigating the theft in December and placed Master Trooper Robert M. Harris on unpaid leave. He's accused of providing stolen items to Goble and Crawford. Harris has been indicted of unlawful taking and second-degree forgery.

Goble also is accused of transporting a pair of donor eyes and moonshine, as well as possessing 90 Oxycodone tablets.

It's unclear if they have lawyers.

  McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

  Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

    It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd.
    Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8. 

  First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

    Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.

