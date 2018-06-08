2 Illinois men charged in Indiana ambush of ATF agents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Illinois men charged in Indiana ambush of ATF agents

Two Illinois men are facing federal charges in connection with a shootout that left a federal agent critically wounded during an Indiana undercover operation. (Source: Raycom Media) Two Illinois men are facing federal charges in connection with a shootout that left a federal agent critically wounded during an Indiana undercover operation. (Source: Raycom Media)

GARY, Ind. (AP) - Two Illinois men are facing federal charges in connection with a shootout that left a federal agent critically wounded during an Indiana undercover operation.

Prosecutors filed charges Friday. Investigators are still searching for 25-year-old Bernard Graham of Calumet City, who's considered armed and dangerous, and they're offering $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Investigators say three men ambushed federal agents on Thursday during an illegal weapons investigation in Gary, Indiana, just southeast of Chicago.

Graham and 19-year-old Blake King of Chicago are charged with assaulting a federal agent. They're also facing a federal firearms charge. A third suspect was fatally shot.

Investigators say the suspects fired their weapons at agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A Chicago-based ATF agent was shot and critically wounded.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:47:29 GMT
    K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

  • Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

    Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:39:47 GMT
    It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
    It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)

    Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8. 

    Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8. 

  • First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

    First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:06:20 GMT
    We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)

    Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.

    Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.

    •   
Powered by Frankly