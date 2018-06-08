Feature-length film being shot in Southern Illinois

The movie is being shot in southern Illinois and then going back to Chicago to finish up production. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)

From the production studios of Fatal Funnel Films, comes a feature-length film about a woman who finds herself in trouble when she goes for a hike in the woods and runs into a pair of fugitives. It's being shot right here in Southern Illinois.

For the Chicago based production crew, Producer Christian Crocker said it's been a bit of an adjustment coming down to the south part of the state.

"It's been somewhat of a culture shock for the some of our crew," he said, "we've had a few ticks, but we got them off."

He said the director of the film, Philip Plowden, worked on "Dig Two Graves" (2013), another movie shot in southern Illinois. After falling in love with the location, and acknowledging the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit, they decided to film here.

The movie features a lead female protagonist, 'Mel,' who is played by Celeste M. Cooper. She said this is her first lead role in a feature-length film. Taking a break from appearing in various TV shows like "Chicago PD" and "Chi-Raq" to play a main character has been a great opportunity thus far, she said.

Albeit, shooting in various wooded areas of southern Illinois during the summer has brought about some new experiences for her.

"Mel knows about hiking and knowing how to do whatever it is she needs to do - set up camp in the woods and all that stuff. She knows all about that," she said, "Celeste? Never been camping"

In the early stages of filming, Crocker said the local people have been one of the best parts of the crew's experience thus far. They've hired a number of local people to help with production.

"The community has been excellent down here," he said, "Everything from our caterers to on-site medics and just hiring locals and getting everyone involved."

Crocker says filming is scheduled to wrap up on June 21st. They are hoping to release the film in either the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2019.

