Police seek purse-snatching suspects in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police seek purse-snatching suspects in Cape Girardeau

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police are investigating a robbery that happened near the Red Star Boat Ramp. (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS) Police are investigating a robbery that happened near the Red Star Boat Ramp. (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near the Red Star Boat Ramp on Friday, June 8.

According to Sgt. Schmit with Cape Girardeau Police Department, the victim's purse was taken at gunpoint while in the Main and Second streets area this afternoon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Police are looking for two black men in a red car.

No one was injured.

Another armed robbery happened at 12 p.m. this afternoon and police are not sure if the two incidents are related.

Police are still investigating.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:47:29 GMT
    K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

  • Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

    Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:39:47 GMT
    It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
    It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)

    Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8. 

    Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8. 

  • First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

    First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:06:20 GMT
    We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)

    Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.

    Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.

    •   
Powered by Frankly