Police seek purse-snatching suspects in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near the Red Star Boat Ramp on Friday, June 8.

According to Sgt. Schmit with Cape Girardeau Police Department, the victim's purse was taken at gunpoint while in the Main and Second streets area this afternoon.

Police are looking for two black men in a red car.

No one was injured.

Another armed robbery happened at 12 p.m. this afternoon and police are not sure if the two incidents are related.

Police are still investigating.

