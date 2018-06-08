Cape Girardeau police looking for 2 suspects after armed robbery

Cape Girardeau police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery on Friday, June 8.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt, it happened near 100 Minnesota Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Mo., between Tipton’s and Campbell Mattress.

A Cape Girardeau resident was walking in an alley and was confronted by two black males

One suspect had a gun, and demanded money and got it from the victim.

One suspect hit the victim and took off running south.

Police are still looking for two black males; one wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts. The other suspect was wearing a white t-shirt gray sweatpants

The victim was not taken to the hospital but did have non-life-threatening injuries.

Another robbery happened around 3 p.m. near the Red Star Boat Ramp area at Main and Second Street. It's not clear if the two incidents are related.

Police are still investigating.

