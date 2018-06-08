3 in custody after drug busts in Christopher, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 in custody after drug busts in Christopher, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) -

Two people were taken into custody after a large number of amount of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia was found early Friday, June 8, according to the Christopher, Illinois Police Department. 

Members from the Illinois Drug Task Force, Christopher Police, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Tactical Response Team served the arrest and search warrants at a home in 800 block of East Main in Christopher. 

Also in the 600 block of East Washington Street, a person was taken into custody on a drug warrant. 

Both houses had been under an ongoing investigation involving the sales of narcotics.

The investigation continues with the possibility of more arrests.

