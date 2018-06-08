3 in custody after drug busts in Christopher, IL

Two people were taken into custody after a large number of amount of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia was found early Friday, June 8, according to the Christopher, Illinois Police Department. (Source: Raycom Media)

Members from the Illinois Drug Task Force, Christopher Police, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Tactical Response Team served the arrest and search warrants at a home in 800 block of East Main in Christopher.

Also in the 600 block of East Washington Street, a person was taken into custody on a drug warrant.

Both houses had been under an ongoing investigation involving the sales of narcotics.

The investigation continues with the possibility of more arrests.

