Former IL man accused of failing to register as sex offender, arrested in Tenn.

According to the Franklin County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, a man who was living in Tennessee was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender in Benton, Ill.

Danny L. Amos, Sr., 71, formerly of Benton, was arrested on June 8. Charges are pending for violation of the sex offender registration and notification act in Tenn. and state charges in Tenn.

Amos also faces charges in Illinois. He was awaiting charges stemming from 2016.

He was arrested in September 2016 for failing to register as a sex offender and released on bail in November 2016.

He left the area in August 2017. New warrants were then issued for his arrest including failure to appear in Franklin County Court.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Service investigated this case.

