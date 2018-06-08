Rauner signs law expanding independence of ethics complaints - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rauner signs law expanding independence of ethics complaints

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed into law an overhaul in the handling of ethics complaints against Illinois legislators (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS) Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed into law an overhaul in the handling of ethics complaints against Illinois legislators (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed into law an overhaul in the handling of ethics complaints against Illinois legislators and staff members.

The Republican said on Friday that it's a victory for courageous women confronting "the culture of fear, abuse and retaliation that permeates too much of state government."

The law provides more independence to investigations of ethics complaints and more public information about the process. The plan sponsored by Grayslake Democratic Sen. Melinda Bush was crafted by House and Senate task forces of women.

It allows the legislative inspector general to initiate investigations into harassment complaints without getting permission from lawmakers on the Ethics Commission. It creates a new commission to include outsiders and allows for penalties regardless of whether the offender has left employment.

The bill is HB138 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    'Extremely dangerous' man wanted for former roommate's murder in Paducah

    'Extremely dangerous' man wanted for former roommate's murder in Paducah

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:52:43 GMT
    Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department)Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

    A man is wanted for murder in his roommate's death.

    A man is wanted for murder in his roommate's death.

  • Feature-length film being shot in Southern Illinois

    Feature-length film being shot in Southern Illinois

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:10:45 GMT
    The movie is being shot in southern Illinois and then going back to Chicago to finish up production. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)The movie is being shot in southern Illinois and then going back to Chicago to finish up production. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
    The movie is being shot in southern Illinois and then going back to Chicago to finish up production. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)The movie is being shot in southern Illinois and then going back to Chicago to finish up production. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)

    Some movie magic is being made in Southern Illinois from a Chicago based production company.

    Some movie magic is being made in Southern Illinois from a Chicago based production company.

  • Governor Parson to make stops in the Heartland

    Governor Parson to make stops in the Heartland

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:00:12 GMT
    Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)
    Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)

    Governor Mike Parson will make nine stops next week to hear from community across Missouri.

    Governor Mike Parson will make nine stops next week to hear from community across Missouri.

    •   
Powered by Frankly