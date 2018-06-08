Heartland's Best Students for 2018

High School Valedictorian Activities & Honors

Advance High School Leah Ballin Leah was vice president of her senior class. She received the FFA state degree in 2018. She was the 2017 cheerleading captain. She was a 2015 HOBY ambassador. She will attend Arkansas State University.

Arcadia Valley High School Thomas Fisk Thomas drafted his student council's constitution. He attended Missouri Scholars Academy. He was vice president of the National Honor Society. He also placed 1st in poetry at Word Fest. He will attend Columbia University.

Bernie High School Sydney Griffin Sydney served as Beta Club and Student Council president. She was the 2018 Homecoming Queen. She was a Fellowship of Christian Athletes student leader and varsity cheerleader. Sydney will attend College of the Ozarks.

Bloomfield High School Allison Statler Allison was named to all-state band and all-state choir. She was captain of the district champion Scholar Bowl team. She was a Drum Major. Allison was also a People to People Student Ambassador. She will attend the University of Evansville.

Bloomfield High School Carla Ollinger Clara was a member of choir. She served as Beta Club president. She also served as senior class vice president.

Cairo High School Lanaya Nelson Lanaya was named a Southern Illinois Scholar. She served as Illinois Beta Club state vice president from 2017-2018. She was named to the Egyptian volleyball all-tournament team. Lanaya will attend Grambling State University.

Calloway County High School Michael Yuki Okuda Michael placed 5th at the State Governor's Cup Academic Team Tournament. He was a Kentucky Music Teachers Association state piano champion. He was a Kentucky Governor's Scholar. He was state champion in Accounting 1 and Talent Show. Michael will attend Brigham Young University.

Campbell High School Sydni Peterson Sydni served as senior class president. She qualified and attended FBLA nationals in Anaheim, CA. She attended Beta Convention every year. Sydni will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Cape Central High School Morgan Kluge Morgan was named to Academic All-State for cross country and track. She received Missouri Scholar Top 100 Honorable mention. She was named a scholar-athlete. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. Morgan will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Carrier-Mills Stonefort High School Shanna Rone Shanna was named to the Southern Illinois Society for High Achievement. She was a member of the National Honor Society and FFA. Shanna will attend Southeastern Illinois College.

Caruthersville High School Amory Carter Amory participated in the Missouri Scholars Academy. She attended the Mizzou high school mini-medical school. She was selected to attend Sophomore Pilgrimage. She also served as Beta Club treasurer. Amory will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Century High School Daniel Watson Daniel was named an Illinois State Scholar. He was named to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He received Advanced Honors Escrow. He was also a member of Beta Club and FFA. Daniel will attend Lipscomb University.

Century High School Cason Hight Cason played baseball and basketball for 4 years. He was an FCA leader. He was a member of the Beta Club and served on Student Council for 4 years. He received the Centurion Award and Baseball Player of the year in SEC.

Chaffee High School Katie Glueck Katie received the Steven Goetz Award. She received the Student Athlete Award. She was also an academic letter recipient. Katie will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Charleston High School Connor Beth Watkins Connor was an all-state track athlete for 3 years. She has received a basketball scholarship to play in college. She attended Missouri Girls State. She was a 2-year member of the National Honor Society. She was also a 4-year award winner in all 4 core subjects. Connor will attend Mineral Area College.

Clearwater High School Abigail Henson Abigail was a cheerleader for 4 years. She served as President and Treasurer of the Interact club. She was also a member of Beta Club and National Honor Society. She will attend Three Rivers College.

Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School Miriam Hall Miriam served as captain of the track team and holds the school record for long jump and triple jump. She received the DAR Good Citizen Award and President's Volunteer Service Award. She was also a dedicated 4-H member, completing 59 grade A projects with 24 state recommendations having appeared at the state fair the last 7 years with 8 more projects to present. Miriam will attend the College of the Ozarks.

Christopher High School Khortnee Kerkemeyer Khortnee was named an Illinois State Scholar. She was a member of the National Honor Society. She is a Certified Nurse's Assistant. She served as yearbook editor. She played basketball and was named a scholar-athlete. She also participated in WYSE. She will attend Rend Lake College.

Christopher High School Seth T. Traiteur Seth was named an Illinois State Scholar. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a World Youth in Science & Engineering (WYSE) medalist. He also founded a recycling program at his high school. Seth will attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Cobden High School Grace Schroeder Grace was named an Illinois State Scholar. She was captain of the volleyball team. She was named the Outstanding Senior. She served as President of Beta club. Grace will attend the University of Kentucky.

Delta High School Joseph Landewee Joseph was a member of the FFA and National Honor Society. He also was a member of the Tilsit 4-H club. Joseph will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Dexter High School Jonni Hill Jonni served as secretary of the Interact Club. Jonni was named an Elk's Student of the month. Jonni was the Missouri Beta Convention Math Division 2 Champion. Jonni also received the American Legion Award and Bearcat Scholar award. Jonni will attend Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Eagle Ridge Christian School Jessie Gartman Jessie was named the player of the year in volleyball and basketball. She will play volleyball in college. She received the American Legion Award. She also received an internship with the CIA and DEA in Indonesia. She will attend Columbia College.

East Prairie High School Emma Pearson Emma attended Missouri Girl's State. She served as president of Beta Club and the FTA. She was received honorable mention, all-conference honors in softball. She was a member of the basketball team. Emma will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Egyptian High School Kayla Kobel Kayla was a member of the Beta Club. She was on the Student Council. She was also in the FFA and Science club. She will attend Shawnee Community College.

Egyptian High School Kelsey McCrite Kelsey served as president of the Senior Beta Club, Science Club, and the FFA. She received the FFA State Degree. She was also a National Little Britches Finals Rodeo 2017-2018 Contestant. She will attend Murray State University.

Eldorado High School Jordan Matthew Fricks Jordan placed 8th at ICTM State in pre-calculus. He received bronze at Phi Rho Pi nationals. He placed 1st in Math Division 2 at Beta club State two years in a row. He has already graduated with an associate's degree. Jordan will attend the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign.

Ellington High School Makenna Harley Goodman Makenna served as Beta Club and Senior Class vice president. She was student council class representative. She was named to second team all-district in volleyball. She was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She will attend Missouri State University.

Galatia High School Bethany Lynn Michelle Toler Bethany was named an Illinois State Scholar. She served as treasurer and senior vice president of FBLA. She was senior editor of the newspaper. She was Beta Club president. She received Best of Show at Southeastern Illinois College's High School Art Show in 2017. Bethany will attend Southeastern Illinois College.

Gideon High School Erika Tatum Shock Erika served as captain of the volleyball team and cheer team. She also served as senior class president. She was a member of the National Honor Society and BETA Club. Erika will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Greenville High School Elizabeth Bangert Beth served as FFA and Beta Club President. She was an all-district and all-conference basketball player. She was a 1st place district winner and state finalist in the National History Day Competition. Beth is a three-time academic all-state softball player. Beth will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Hardin County High School Kaitlyn Lamar Kaitlyn served as Student Council President. She was prom queen. She was a member of the WYSE Team and the varsity Scholar Bowl. Kaitlyn will attend Southeastern Illinois College.

Hayti High School Tanisha Taylor Tanisha was an FCCLA State Competitor. She served as president of the senior class and FCCLA. She was also a member of the FBLA and student council. Tanisha will attend Arkansas State University.

Hayti High School Shania Smith Shania was a FCCLA state Competitor. She served as secretary of the senior class. She was also a member of the FBLA and student council. Shania will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Herrin High School Nicholas David Bartelsmeyer Nicholas was named an Illinois State Scholar. He received a seal of biliteracy for French. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He served as student body president. He was also a 4-year qualifier for FBLA national convention. Nicholas will attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Holcomb High School Luke Hellebusch Luke achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was an academic team top scorer. He was an FBLA National Qualifier in Accounting 1. He served as FFA treasurer. He also was a member of the Beta Club. Luke will attend Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Jackson High School Benjamin Krewson Benjamin attended the Missouri Scholars Academy. He was named to the Missouri Scholars 100. He served as captain of the Academic Team for 4 years receiving all-district individual honors the last 2 years. He attended PAN, Physics of Atomic Nuclei camp sponsored by the National Science Foundation at the University of Notre Dame. He was promoted to crew trainer at McDonald's. He will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Leopold High School Brice Jansen Brice was named a National Merit Finalist. Brice was a FIRST Robotics Dean's List Finalist. Brice was the National BETA oratory champion. Brice was also a Letters About Literature National Honor Winner. Brice will attend Stanford University.

Marquand-Zion High School Peyton Sierra Lynne Barron Peyton was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. Peyton was also a member of the National Beta Club and FCCLA. Peyton received the George Washington Carver Award. Peyton will attend Mineral Area College.

Mayfield High School Austin Francis Austin received the Independence Bank Scholarship. He was a member of the Academic Team. He participated in the sportsman's club. He was also a member of FBLA and Interact. Austin will attend Murray State University.

Meadow Heights High School Mollie Welker Mollie received Missouri Scholars 100 Honorable Mention. She served as Beta Club Secretary. Mollie received the DAR Good Citizen Award and Marble Hill Optimist Outstanding Youth Award. Mollie will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Meridian High School Alexis Crain Alexis' basketball team won regionals three years in a row and won sectionals for the first time ever. She received the State FFA Degree. She participated in the Fast Start Program, which means she has 1 year of college completed. She also received a SISHA Award. Alexis will attend Southeastern Illinois College.

New Madrid County Central Mary Claire Halterman Mary was a cheerleader for 4 years. She was an FBLA district winner twice. She served as president of the National Honor Society. She also served as vice president of the Student Council. Mary will attend the University of Arkansas.

New Madrid County Central Mason Burton Mason was a member of Student Council and had the opportunity to attend MASC (student council state convention). He received numerous class awards. He went to state for track. He was also a member of the academic team. Mason will attend Baylor University.

New Madrid County Central Riley Fowler Riley was a member of Student Council and the FBLA. Riley was in pep club and band. Riley was also a member of Renaissance Club. Riley will attend Murray State University.

New Madrid County Central Shelbie Karafa Shelbie played volleyball and her team won districts her sophomore year. She also played softball and her team won districts 2 years in a row. She served on the student council. She received the Renaissance award. She also served as President of NAHS. Shelbie will attend the University of Arkansas.

New Madrid County Central Shelby Smith Shelby was corresponding secretary of NHS. She received Gold renaissance all 4 years. She received 2nd and 3rd place at FBLA districts. She was dance captain for varsity competition cheer. Shelby will attend Murray State University.

North Pemiscot High School Yamika Hattiex Yamika was president of Beta Club. She was nominated to Missouri First Team All-District volleyball. She served as secretary of the student council. Yamika will attend the University of Central Arkansas.

Notre Dame Regional High School Samantha Sabapathypillai Samantha was president of National Honor Society. She was liaison for National Spanish Honor Society. She is a Bright Flight Scholar. She received student of the year in Honors Geometry. She received a Christian Leadership Award. She also received a distinction award for the National Spanish Examination. Samantha will attend the UMKC - School of Medicine.

Oak Ridge High School Jordan Layton Jordan participated in volleyball, cross country, cheerleading and softball all 4 years. She qualified for state in cross country. She served as Student Body president. She also qualified for State in FBLA competition. Jordan will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Oran High School Dalton Stanley Dalton was a member of Senior Beta Club and Science Club. She received the trigonometry award and advanced math award. Dalton received a Regent's Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Oran High School Malia Legrand Malia's team won the SEMO Spike volleyball tournament. She was president of FCCLA. She graduated with 24 college credit hours. Malia will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Perryville High School Kayla Meier Kayla participated in concert and jazz band. She was also part of the drumline in the marching band. She was a member of the drama club. She was also a member of NHS. Kayla will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Pinckneyville High School Kyle Kreger Kyle was named an Illinois State Scholar. He was honored at the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement Banquet. He was an IHSA All-State Academic Team Nominee. He was a member of the Beta Club. Kyle will attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Poplar Bluff High School Kaitlyn Paige Lloyd Kaitlyn served as Spanish Club President. She made honor roll all 4 years. She was voted most dependable in the senior class. Kaitlyn will attend Truman University.

Portageville High School Peyton Michael Bullock Peyton was named to all-state in Scholar Bowl for 2 consecutive years. He received National Merit Scholar Commended Status. He was a finalist for the title of Missouri FBLA's Future Business Leader. He also earned 3rd place in the National Beta Social Studies competition. Peyton will attend Dartmouth College.

Puxico High School Kaytlynn Haynes Kaytlynn was a district basketball and softball player and will be going on to play college basketball. She received the Harris Leadership Award in Beta Club. She was vice president of her senior class. She was also a Fellowship of Christian Students Leader. Kaytlynn will attend Crowley's Ridge College.

Risco High School Riley Elizabeth Case Riley was cheerleading captain. She won 1st place in spotlight on service for Senior Beta Club. She completed all BAA level for FBLA and went to Nationals. Her team won volleyball districts and conference. Riley will attend Missouri State University.

St. Vincent High School Emily Prost Emily attended Missouri Girls State. She served as Spanish Club president and student council treasurer. She was a member of the National Honor Society. She also was a winner of the annual Catholic appeal essay contest. Emily will attend Saint Louis University.

Ste. Genevieve High School Mattilyn Helms Mattilyn was crowned Homecoming Queen. She was awarded a full-tuition scholarship and asked to speak at baccalaureate. She was also named Outstanding Senior Girl. Mattilyn will attend Maryville University.

Saxony Lutheran High School Nathan Hartmann Nate received all district and state music honors for percussion trio and piano solo. He participated in Math Field Day. He was part of the small group ministry. He was also on the Scholar Bowl Team. Nathan will attend Murray State University.

Saxony Lutheran High School Londyn Lorenz Londyn was student body treasurer. She was president of the choir. She played softball and was named to First Team All District. She also was on the Scholar Bowl team and was top scorer in the District. Londyn will attend the University of Mississippi.

Saxony Lutheran High School Emma Robison Emma was a Nationl Merit Scholarship Finalist. She was a Southeast Hospital volunteer. She was a member National Honor Society and Beta Club. She was also a small group ministry leader. Emma will attend Washington University in St. Louis.

Saxony Lutheran High School Emily Cates Emily was a member of the National Honor Society and Beta club. She was a Mission Task Force member and Class representative. She was Girls Swim team captain and received all-conference swimming honors for 3 years. Emily will attend St. Louis University.

Saxony Lutheran High School Ireland Smith Ireland was a member of Beta Club and the National Honor Society. She participated in small group ministry. She always participated in dance competitions. Ireland will attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Saxony Lutheran High School Jade Ray Samanta Jade attended Missouri Scholars Academy and was named to Missouri Scholars 100. He was the founder of the praise and pep band at school. He was an international Science Fair Participant. He also served as Student Body President and National Honor Society President. Jade will attend St. Louis University.

Saxony Lutheran High School Sofia P. Voss Sofia served as vice president of the Beta Club, Spanish Club, and National Honor Society. She was on the Scholar Bowl for 4 years. She served as stage manager for the Drama Club. She was also on the tennis team. Sofia will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Scott City High School Makayla Job Makayla attended Missouri Scholars Academy. She went to state for robotics her freshman year. She was a National Merit Scholar commemorated student. She was a member of the National Honor society. She also competed in FTC state competition for 4 years. Makayla will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Scott County Central High School Hailey Brooke Kesler Hailey's basketball team won 2 district titles. Hailey has the opportunity to play softball in college. Hailey was a member of the National Honor Society. She will attend Webster University.

Shawnee High School Evan Golliher Evan was Beta Club Vice President. He earned best in class for a group project at the 2017 SIU History Fair. He placed 3rd in Math at the 2017 WYSE competition. He was also a member of the FFA. Evan will attend Shawnee Community College.

Thomas W. Kelly High School High School Donald Joseph Beck II Donald qualified for Future Business Leaders of America national competition twice. He was a drama club member. He will attend the University of Mississippi.

Thompsonville High School Macy Clem Macy was named an Illinois State Scholar. She was a Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement Academic Honoree. She was Student Council President. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. Macy will attend the University of Kentucky.

Trico High School Ryan Vogt Ryan was named an Illinois State Scholar. He was a member of the National Honor Society and FBLA. He was a 4-year student-athlete in golf, basketball, and baseball. He was on the 2018 golf regional champion team, finishing 5th place overall individual. He was on the 2016-2017 Baseball regional champion team and was named to the Black Diamond All-Conference Team that year. Ryan will attend McKendree University.

Twin Rivers High School Hannah Finley Hannah was a volleyball school record holder. She was also part of the 2016 district champion volleyball team. She was an FCA leader. She was Student Council Vice President. Hannah will attend Southwest Baptist University.

Twin Rivers High School Cameron Bleem Cameron was named to Missouri Scholars 100. He was a member of the Beta Club, Scholar Bowl, and FBLA. He was also on the Robotics team. Cameron will attend Washington University in St. Louis.

Valle Catholic High School Christine Peterson Christine was an Army ROTC 4 year scholarship winner. She served as class president. She was National Honor Society Treasurer. She was named prom queen. Christine will attend Emory University.

Waltonville High School Katie Newell Katie was named an Illinois State Scholar. She served as class president all four years. She was also president of the FFA. She was vice president of the FBLA. Katie will attend Rend Lake College.

Woodland High School Heidi Sierra Green Heidi was on the cross country team and qualified for state competition. She also participated in track and field. She served as president of the FBLA. Heidi will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia.