2018 Street Machine Nationals Ticket Giveaway Winners

The Street Machine Nationals will roll into Du Quoin June 15-17, 2018. (Source: KFVS)

We want to congratulate the 12 winners of our Street Machine Nationals Ticket Giveaway!

Carrie Clardy of Jonesboro, IL Dennis Toth of Benton, IL Linda Gibbs-Samuels of Alto Pass, IL Vickie Brown of Marble Hill, MO Anthony Meggs of Wickliffe, KY Joyce Moser of Bloomfield, MO Dave Shewmake of Benton, MO Rebecca Campbell of Cape Girardeau, MO Michael Cates of Poplar Bluff, MO Kacie Sandlin of Jackson, MO Lisa Ford of Jackson, MO Bailey Watkins of Jackson, MO

You can learn more about the Street Machines by CLICKING HERE.