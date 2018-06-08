2018 Street Machine Nationals Ticket Giveaway Winners - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2018 Street Machine Nationals Ticket Giveaway Winners

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
The Street Machine Nationals will roll into Du Quoin June 15-17, 2018. (Source: KFVS) The Street Machine Nationals will roll into Du Quoin June 15-17, 2018. (Source: KFVS)

We want to congratulate the 12 winners of our Street Machine Nationals Ticket Giveaway!

  1. Carrie Clardy of Jonesboro, IL
  2. Dennis Toth of Benton, IL
  3. Linda Gibbs-Samuels of Alto Pass, IL
  4. Vickie Brown of Marble Hill, MO
  5. Anthony Meggs of Wickliffe, KY
  6. Joyce Moser of Bloomfield, MO
  7. Dave Shewmake of Benton, MO
  8. Rebecca Campbell of Cape Girardeau, MO
  9. Michael Cates of Poplar Bluff, MO
  10. Kacie Sandlin of Jackson, MO
  11. Lisa Ford of Jackson, MO
  12. Bailey Watkins of Jackson, MO

You can learn more about the Street Machines by CLICKING HERE.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    'Extremely dangerous' man wanted for former roommate's murder in Paducah

    'Extremely dangerous' man wanted for former roommate's murder in Paducah

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:52:43 GMT
    Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department)Samuel A. Voorhees is wanted for murder of his roommate. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

    A man is wanted for murder in his roommate's death.

    A man is wanted for murder in his roommate's death.

  • Feature-length film being shot in Southern Illinois

    Feature-length film being shot in Southern Illinois

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:10:45 GMT
    The movie is being shot in southern Illinois and then going back to Chicago to finish up production. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)The movie is being shot in southern Illinois and then going back to Chicago to finish up production. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
    The movie is being shot in southern Illinois and then going back to Chicago to finish up production. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)The movie is being shot in southern Illinois and then going back to Chicago to finish up production. (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)

    Some movie magic is being made in Southern Illinois from a Chicago based production company.

    Some movie magic is being made in Southern Illinois from a Chicago based production company.

  • Governor Parson to make stops in the Heartland

    Governor Parson to make stops in the Heartland

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:00:12 GMT
    Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)
    Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)Gov. Parson will make stops in the Heartland on his listening tour. (Source: Office of Lieutenant Governor)

    Governor Mike Parson will make nine stops next week to hear from community across Missouri.

    Governor Mike Parson will make nine stops next week to hear from community across Missouri.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Trappers capture and kill alligator, victim identified

    Trappers capture and kill alligator, victim identified

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:35:29 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:35:51 GMT

    An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.

    An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:48:45 GMT

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:51:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:04:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.
    •   
Powered by Frankly