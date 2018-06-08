KSP uses officer vehicles to entice new recruits

Chargers are free to anyone meeting the requirements to be a KSP officer (Source: Kentucky State Police)

The Kentucky State Police have a new recruiting technique.

They are telling the public there are unclaimed Dodge Chargers just waiting for a driver, as long as you work for the department that is.

Here is the clever post:

The post goes on to say,

To be eligible, applicants must possess a minimum of a high school diploma or GED and three years of full-time work experience, or 60 semester hours of credit from an accredited college or university. They also can be a high school graduate with at least two years of active military duty or two years of experience as a full-time, sworn law enforcement officer.

The post already has more than 900 shares on social media.

