Metropolis, IL man wanted for allegedly stealing antique church bell

Wesley Reynolds is wanted following the theft of an antique bell (Source: Massac County Sheriffs Office)

A Metropolis, Illinois man is wanted by the Massac County Sheriffs Office.

Authorities said Wesley Reynolds, 33, is currently out on bond for other theft charges and has two warrants in Massac County.

The warrants are for felony theft over $500 but less than $10,000, failure to appear (on the case is out on bond for) and a Marshall County, Kentucky warrant for receiving stolen property.

Authorities said the charges stem from the theft of an antique church bell several weeks ago. The Marshall County Sheriffs Office helped recover the bell, according to Massac County officials.

They say Reynolds is known to live in Massac County and McCracken County and is a regular customer at local pawn shops and salvage yards.

