Special prosecutor discusses decision on Greitens' charge

McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8.
Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting six cases of Salmonella that match a multi-state outbreak strain due to pre-cut melons.
This week two high-profile celebrities, chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade, have taken their own lives. That's reportedly led to an uptick in calls to suicide prevention hotlines, but local counselors say access to mental health programs and services in the Heartland is also essential.
