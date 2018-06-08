Special prosecutor discusses decision on Greitens' charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Special prosecutor discusses decision on Greitens' charge

The special prosecutor will announce whether she will re-file a felony invasion of privacy charge against former Gov. Eric Greitens. (Source: KFVS) The special prosecutor will announce whether she will re-file a felony invasion of privacy charge against former Gov. Eric Greitens. (Source: KFVS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The special prosecutor considering whether to re-file a felony invasion of privacy charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will announce her decision on Friday.

The office of Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says she will make a statement and offer details at 3 p.m. in Kansas City.

The Republican governor resigned effective June 1. He was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury for allegedly taking an unauthorized photo of a partially-nude woman during an extramarital affair in 2015. St. Louis prosecutors dropped the charge last month and Baker was appointed to consider whether it should be re-filed.

In exchange for Greitens' resignation, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dropped a second felony charge that accused him of using a charity donor list for his political campaign.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

