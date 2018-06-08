Gov. Parson names Cape Girardeau Co. prosecuting attorney as general counsel

Grant Dade says Saturday we will see a few scattered showers possible at any time during the day.
Grant Dade says Saturday we will see a few scattered showers possible at any time during the day.
According to the city clerk's office, the medical center will close its doors on June 11, 2018.
According to the city clerk's office, the medical center will close its doors on June 11, 2018.
According to the Franklin County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, a man who was living in Tennessee was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender in Benton.
According to the Franklin County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, a man who was living in Tennessee was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender in Benton.
The search for a man who may have fallen in the Ohio River has been called off.
The search for a man who may have fallen in the Ohio River has been called off.
Murray State University will host its sixth annual College and Career Readiness Summit on June 12–13, 2018.
Murray State University will host its sixth annual College and Career Readiness Summit on June 12–13, 2018.