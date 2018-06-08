Gov. Parson names Cape Girardeau Co. prosecuting attorney as general counsel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson has named a county prosecutor as general counsel to the governor's office.

Parson announced on Friday, June 8 he picked Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Limbaugh for the job.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office, filing is open from Monday, June 11 at 8 a.m. to Friday, June 15 at 5 p.m. for candidates to be nominated for the office of Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney for the August 7 primary election.

Anyone wanting to file a declaration of candidacy will need to do so in the office of Kara Clark Summers, county clerk, at the Cape Girardeau County Administration building. For candidates filing for office on the first day of filing, ballot order will be determined by random drawing. Candidates filing after 5 p.m. on the opening day of filing will be placed on the ballot in the order in which they file.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed Chris Limbaugh to be prosecutor in the southeast Missouri county in 2012.

The prosecutor is from a well-known legal family in Missouri.

He is the son of former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. and a grandson of retired U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh.

A bust of his cousin, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, is in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the Capitol in Jefferson City.

The governor announced other members of his senior staff earlier in the week.

Marylyn Luetkemeyer was named as executive assistant to the governor, Robert Knodell was named deputy chief of staff, Justin Alferman was named legislative director, Steele Shippy was named communications director and Kelli Jones was named as press secretary.

