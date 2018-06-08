Gov. Parson names Cape Girardeau Co. prosecuting attorney as general counsel

A man is wanted for murder in his roommate's death.
A man is wanted for murder in his roommate's death.
Some movie magic is being made in Southern Illinois from a Chicago based production company.
Some movie magic is being made in Southern Illinois from a Chicago based production company.
Governor Mike Parson will make nine stops next week to hear from community across Missouri.
Governor Mike Parson will make nine stops next week to hear from community across Missouri.
On Thursday, June 7, lawmakers and emergency management officials met to discuss the rebuilding of the Carter County Justice Center the sheriff's office and the courthouse.
On Thursday, June 7, lawmakers and emergency management officials met to discuss the rebuilding of the Carter County Justice Center the sheriff's office and the courthouse.
Two people were taken into custody after a large number of amount of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia was found early Friday, June 8, according to the Christopher, Illinois Police Department.
Two people were taken into custody after a large number of amount of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia was found early Friday, June 8, according to the Christopher, Illinois Police Department.