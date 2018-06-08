Carbondale, IL alerts residents to Water Plant Public Notification

Grant Dade says Saturday we will see a few scattered showers possible at any time during the day.
According to the city clerk's office, the medical center will close its doors on June 11, 2018.
According to the Franklin County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, a man who was living in Tennessee was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender in Benton.
The search for a man who may have fallen in the Ohio River has been called off.
Murray State University will host its sixth annual College and Career Readiness Summit on June 12–13, 2018.
Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.
A woman may have been dragged under the water by an alligator. She was walking her dog when the gator attacked, police said.
A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.
Kia is recalling over a half-million cars and minivans in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”
It was supposed to be a fun night out with friends when it turned into a confrontation over a necklace.
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.
