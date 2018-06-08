Carbondale, IL alerts residents to Water Plant Public Notification

Carbondale officials want to assure the public that the water turbidity levels are back to normal (Source: Pixabay)

People in Carbondale, Illinois should be aware of an issue following a major filter renovation at the Water Treatment Plant.

Carbondale city officials said on May 31 two of the six filters involved in the renovation were disinfected with drinking water and added chlorine. Officials are alerting residents because some of the disinfectant mixed with the drinking water in storage tanks before it was pumped into the distribution system.

A negative reaction resulted from this and the water had higher than normal turbidity levels.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

City officials said the water is clear but the turbidity levels were higher than standard EPA regulations. Because of this, 32 water samples were collected in Carbondale. Those samples did not contain any bacteria. The water returned to acceptable standards the same day.

Officials want to assure residents that most of the high turbidity water was discarded and is not in the city's water system.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Water Plant Manager Tony Harrison at (618) 529-1731, ext. 2.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.