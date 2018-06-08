MoDOT Traveler Map gets new feature to show bypass routes

Drivers will be able to access a new feature on the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map.

MoDOT officials said the map will now display preferred bypass routes whenever there is an incident/congestion on I-44 and I-70.

People using the app will see a green and yellow dashed line with a bypass symbol placed along the route. A new listing under the "Traffic" heading will appear on the map's legend located on the left according to MoDOT.

The map provides current traffic conditions and shows real-time traffic flow. MoDOT's Traveler Information Map is located at www.modot.org. The map is available as a free app for iPhone and Android phones.

