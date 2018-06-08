MoDOT Traveler Map gets new feature to show bypass routes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MoDOT Traveler Map gets new feature to show bypass routes

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MoDOT officials said the map will now display preferred bypass routes whenever there is an incident/congestion on I-44 and I-70. (Source: MoDOT) MoDOT officials said the map will now display preferred bypass routes whenever there is an incident/congestion on I-44 and I-70. (Source: MoDOT)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Drivers will be able to access a new feature on the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map.

MoDOT officials said the map will now display preferred bypass routes whenever there is an incident/congestion on I-44 and I-70.

People using the app will see a green and yellow dashed line with a bypass symbol placed along the route. A new listing under the "Traffic" heading will appear on the map's legend located on the left according to MoDOT.

The map provides current traffic conditions and shows real-time traffic flow. MoDOT's Traveler Information Map is located at www.modot.org. The map is available as a free app for iPhone and Android phones.

