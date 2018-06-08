Coast Guard: Search over for 'unconfirmed person in water' in Ohio River

A missing man is likely in the Ohio River (Source: Pixabay)

The search for a man who may have fallen in the Ohio River has been called off.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 from someone saying "man in the water." When they called out there was not a response.

The Coast Guard treated this as an "unconfirmed" person in the water and began search procedures. They searched throughout the night and morning but did not find anything.

Several agencies, including the Paducah Fire Department and Ballard County officials, joined the search.

It was called off around noon on Friday.

According to the Coast Guard, they are still calling this a report of an "unconfirmed person in the water."

