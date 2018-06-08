Pink Up - Myth busters

Sometimes it's hard to separate fact from fiction when it comes to breast cancer. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

There is so much information out there about breast cancer and sometimes it's hard to separate fact from fiction. So, we went to straight to the experts to find out the truth.

Myth #1: Wearing deodorant increases your risk of breast cancer.

"It's false that's a myth," said Carlos Robles, an oncologist at St. Francis Medical Center. "When they did a large study of about 1,600 patients whether they were using deodorants or not, there was actually no difference whether they were using it or not," said Robles.

Myth #2: Breast cancer always appears as a lump.

"While many lumps could be cancer, not all lumps are cancer but they need to be looked at and many cases and I will say more cases would appear as an incidental finding on mammograms," said Robles.

Dr. Robles said it's still very important to check for lumps but also check for abnormal secretion from the nipple or nipple retraction.

Myth # 3: A mastectomy (removing the whole breast) is better than a lumpectomy (where only a portion of the breast is removed).

"Studies have shown that lumpectomies are just as effective as mastectomies in long-term prevention of recurrence and overall survival," said Robles.

Dr. Robles also said every case is different and it's always best to check with your doctor. He said there are few things you can do today to decrease your risk of breast cancer. Obesity can be linked to higher estrogen levels, so eating more fruits and vegetables and less fatty food can lower your risk of breast cancer.

