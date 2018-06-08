This week in country music: 2006 Dierks Bentley

A 15-year-old girl is on life support after she was shot while attending a party in Ledbetter, Kentucky on Saturday, June 9.
Let's step into The Breakfast Show's musical time machine and travel back to this week 2006. Some rising stars were getting lots of play on country radio.
U.S. Air Force Airman and heartland native, Cody H. Bailey recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Two Mayfield, Ky. residents were arrested on drug charges after an Investigation by Graves County Sheriff's Detectives on Sunday, June 10.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hosptial-Centralia has a new president.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
