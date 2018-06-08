This week in country music: 2006 Dierks Bentley

Let's step into The Breakfast Show's musical time machine and travel back to this week 2006.

Some rising stars were getting lots of play on country radio. These were the biggest hits from 12 years ago.

Billboard's Country Chart had one of those newcomers at number five. The mid-tempo ballad Why became Jason Aldean's first number one hit.

At number four was Phil Vassar with Last Day of My Life. Vassar co-wrote the song after attending the funeral for one of his close friends. In the ballad, the narrator attends a funeral and realizes he is not spending enough time with his family and friends.

LeAnne Rimes was in the number three spot with Something's Gotta Give. The song would peak at number two, but it was Rimes biggest hit on the country charts since 1996 when her single One Way Ticket hit number one.

Something's Gotta Give was written by Craig Wiseman and so was the song at number two. Summertime became Kenny Chesney's tenth number one hit. It spent ended up spending five weeks at number one. The song talks about all the things that take place in the summer. Wiseman got the idea for the song after taking a break from writing. It was the first warm night of the year and he said you could actually smell the grass growing.

And in the top spot for this week in '06 was Dierks Bentley with Settle for a Slowdown. The mid-tempo ballad has a man watching his loved one pull away in her car. He knows he can't stop her form leaving him, but he just hopes to see brake lights, meaning that she at least paused for a moment before leaving.

It was the third of Bentley's 15 number one hits as a solo artist.

