First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)

Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Saturday we will see a few scattered showers possible at any time during the day. It looks as though we will be monitoring thunderstorm complexes to our north that may move into our area.

A few storms could produce strong winds, especially over the northern half of the Heartland.

Highs outside the storms will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.



Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.