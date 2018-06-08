First Alert: Storms possible this weekend - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS) We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Saturday we will see a few scattered showers possible at any time during the day. It looks as though we will be monitoring thunderstorm complexes to our north that may move into our area.

A few storms could produce strong winds, especially over the northern half of the Heartland.

Highs outside the storms will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    McCracken County retired K-9 passes away

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:47:29 GMT
    K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)K-9 Pepo served 8 years for McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

    McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.

  • Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

    Man injured after rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:39:47 GMT
    It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)
    It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Old Hinckleville Rd. (Source: McCracken Co. SO)

    Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8. 

    Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8. 

  • First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

    First Alert: Storms possible this weekend

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-06-09 01:06:20 GMT
    We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)We will be watching for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Right now the severe weather threat does not appear too high. (Source: KFVS)

    Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.

    Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.

    •   
Powered by Frankly