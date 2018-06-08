First Alert: Scattered storms possible

Again, there is a good chance many of you do NOT see any storms. But if you do, the greatest threat will be from gusty winds. (Source: KFVS)

A few storms will impact our western counties this morning, but most of the area is dry.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Outside of the storms will be hot and humid with highs near 90.

The summer-like pattern continues for much of next week too. Daily thunderstorm chances with highs near 90.



