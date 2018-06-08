First Alert: Muggier today with temps near 90

It's a calm, warm morning across the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says most areas will be dry again today, but there is a chance for a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

The best chances for rain look to be across our western counties. It will be hot and humid as highs top out in the lower 90s.

The weekend looks hot and humid with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms

