First Alert: Muggier today with temps near 90 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Muggier today with temps near 90

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Things will feel humid outside today (Source: Pixabay) Things will feel humid outside today (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

It's a calm, warm morning across the Heartland.  

Laura Wibbenmeyer says most areas will be dry again today, but there is a chance for a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The best chances for rain look to be across our western counties.  It will be hot and humid as highs top out in the lower 90s.  

The weekend looks hot and humid with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:09:09 GMT

    TV host and chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room Friday at the age of 61, CNN reported.

    TV host and chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room Friday at the age of 61, CNN reported.

  • GA deputies find dozens of pencils, 7 tweezers inside woman's 'birth canal'

    GA deputies find dozens of pencils, 7 tweezers inside woman's 'birth canal'

    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:12:58 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-06-07 20:33:09 GMT

    One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”

    One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”

  • 5-year-old girl temporarily paralyzed after tick bite

    5-year-old girl temporarily paralyzed after tick bite

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-06-08 03:22:04 GMT
    Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning. Source: FamilyJessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning. Source: Family

    Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning. 

    Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly