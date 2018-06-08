First Alert: Hot & humid day

Right now, we are seeing lots of sunshine across the area with very warm temperatures.

We will be watching thunderstorms develop to our north and move our way later this afternoon.

Most areas west of the Mississippi River will likely stay dry today.

Later this evening we will likely see a line of storms move towards the I-64 corridor. These storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

The greatest threat of storms will be just outside the Heartland.



Temperatures this evening will remain warm and muggy. Readings will hang out in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the midnight hour. By morning lows will be in the lower 70s.



Monday will be sunny and warm again. There will be a slim chance of a pop-up storm but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees.



