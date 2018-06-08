What you need to know June 8 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know June 8

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Expect it to feel muggier today (Courtesy: Heartland News)
Good Friday morning, it is June 8.

First Alert Forecast

Highs today are topping back out in the lower 90s. Laura Wibbenmeyer says we have about a 10 percent chance isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening.

It will be muggy today and feels like temperatures are a couple degrees warmer than the air temp.

There is a slightly higher chance of thunderstorms over the weekend with temps still topping out in the 90’s. It is even muggier by Sunday.

The pattern continues next week with temperatures near 90 for the work week. Scattered daily thunderstorm chances.

Making headlines

  1. A man accidentally drowned at his home on Thursday, June 7 in Morely, Missouri.
  2. A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit from Massac, Illinois and ended in McCracken County on Thursday.
  3. Five people were transported to hospitals after a head-on crash between two vehicles in Ballard County, Kentucky.
  4. Sam's IGA, Vienna's only grocery store has suddenly closed. The closest grocery store is about 15 minutes away in Goreville, Il.

Trending web stories

Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in California.

A woman posted a video from Alabama that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

