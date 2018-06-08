What you need to know June 8

Good Friday morning, it is June 8.

First Alert Forecast

Highs today are topping back out in the lower 90s. Laura Wibbenmeyer says we have about a 10 percent chance isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening.

It will be muggy today and feels like temperatures are a couple degrees warmer than the air temp.



There is a slightly higher chance of thunderstorms over the weekend with temps still topping out in the 90’s. It is even muggier by Sunday.



The pattern continues next week with temperatures near 90 for the work week. Scattered daily thunderstorm chances.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in California.

A woman posted a video from Alabama that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.