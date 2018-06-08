Heartland native graduates from air force basic training - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland native graduates from air force basic training

Written by Jake Day, Content Specialist
U.S. Air Force Airman and heartland native, Cody H. Bailey recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Cody is the son of William H. and Susan V. Bailey of Commerce, Mo.

Bailey completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills with bravery.

As a reward of their accomplishments, airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

For more than a century, the U.S. Air Force has defended our country in the air, space and cyberspace. Cody H. Bailey has joined this prestigious group of men and women and KFVS12 would like to thank him for his service.

