5 injured in Ballard County KY, 2 vehicle head-on crash

Five people were transported to area hospitals and a regional hospital after a head-on crash between two vehicles on Thursday evening, June 7 in Ballard County, Kentucky.

Medical helicopters, along with several ambulance services, Ballard Co. EMS, Calloway Co. EMS, Mercy Regional EMS and the Ballard Co. Sheriff's Office responded.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened on Woodville Rd. near Joppa Landing Rd. sometime after 8 p.m.

One person was entrapped and listed in critical condition. It's not known what the conditions are of the other four occupants.

Several Ballard Co. sheriff's units were on the scene after 9 p.m. doing reconstruction and investigation.

