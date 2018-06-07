Man accidentally drowns feeding catfish in pond in Morley, MO

Scott Co. Sheriff's Office responded to an accidental drowning in Morley. (Source: KFVS)

A man accidentally drowned at his home on Thursday, June 7.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, they were called at 6:25 p.m. to a residence on North Stevenson Street.

80-year-old Fred Morgan was found dead in the pond behind his home, according to Scott County Coroner Scott Amick.

Through investigation, they are not sure if Morgan fell or slipped on the plastic lining surrounding the pond while feeding catfish.

There is no foul play indicated.

