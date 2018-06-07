Man accidentally drowns feeding catfish in pond in Morley, MO

A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit from Massac, Illinois and ended in McCracken County on Thursday, June 7.
Five people were transported to area hospitals after a head-on crash between two vehicles on Thursday evening, June 7.
A man accidentally drowned at his home on Thursday, June 7.
The animal control office in Poplar Bluff is using social media to find new homes for our four-legged friends.
A Vietnam veteran's final wish has been granted by the Marion VA Healthcare System.
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”
A range of emotions, that’s what people felt after hearing about the cyclist killed on Highway 191.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.
