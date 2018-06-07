Southeast Missouri Shelter uses the power of social media to save pets

Along with social media, St. Lawrence said the support from other organizations. like Hearts for Rescue, keep these animals in good condition.(Source: Poplar Bluff Animal Control Facebook page)

The animal control office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is using social media to find new homes for our four-legged friends.

In fact, they said in the last four years, they've significantly decreased the number of euthanizations, and they give the credit to Facebook.

The Poplar Bluff Animal Control Facebook page has more than 12,000 likes and reaches people across the United States and in 22 other countries.

"When we post an animal we put the true story of how it's picked up but we'll put a twist on it of humorous or sad to reach out and touch people," said Animal Control Officer, Dan St. Lawrence. "We recently had a post of a small Yorkie that was dropped off at a vet, well abandoned basically at the vet here in Poplar Bluff and it just went wild."

He said usually the small dogs get adopted pretty quickly.

"Our phone rings off the hook for people wanting small dogs, it's the big dogs we're having trouble with," said St. Lawrence.

He said since they've started the page, they're euthanization rate has gone down 97 percent and now they're putting down less than 20 animals year.

"I've been flagged down on the street by people saying 'Oh I just love the way your word your Facebook posts but you need to stop because it brings tears to my eyes,' he said. "Then people tell me how much it makes them laugh and you know that's the whole point to catch their attention" said St. Lawrence.

Along with social media, St. Lawrence said the support from other organizations. like Hearts for Rescue, keep these animals in good condition.

"We can just make a phone call to them and say hey we've got an injured dog, been hit by a car, they'll tell us to take it a vet and they'll take care of the bill," St. Lawrence said, "If you're in the market for a dog, they've got em, come to Poplar Bluff and get you a dog, especially a big dog you'll find your best friend, companion and you'll save their life and they may save yours."

