Southeast Missouri Shelter uses the power of social media to save pets

A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit from Massac, Illinois and ended in McCracken County on Thursday, June 7.
Five people were transported to area hospitals after a head-on crash between two vehicles on Thursday evening, June 7.
A man accidentally drowned at his home on Thursday, June 7.
The animal control office in Poplar Bluff is using social media to find new homes for our four-legged friends.
A Vietnam veteran's final wish has been granted by the Marion VA Healthcare System.
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of a Memphis grandmother jailed on drug charges.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
