Voters forum in Cape Girardeau for Aug. 7 primary election

A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election.

Candidates will appear and answer questions.

Scheduled to participate are Barry Hovis, Tony Laforest, Brandon Cooper, Frank E. Miller, J.W. Strack and Clint Tracy.

Other speakers will diss the "Right to Work" proposition.

