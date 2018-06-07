MERS Goodwill set to reopen in Carbondale on June 9

MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9. (Source: KFVS)

MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The store closed for two weeks to make renovations, it now features a new, reconfigured layout which will help shoppers navigate the store more efficiently. In addition, the floors and wall displays have also been updated for customer convenience.

The grand opening weekend kicks off Saturday, June 9, and residents are encouraged to stop by and help celebrate the store re-opening.

Goodwill will have the store filled with clothing, furnishings and housewares.

Revenue from MERS Goodwill’s retail stores helps fund its employment and rehabilitation programs. These programs help individuals who face economic, physical, mental or other disadvantages look for and find employment. Services offered include those that teach basic software skills and skills training as well as job development and placement activities.

John Elmore the Carbondale store manager spoke about how the store hopes to do more than just sell items.

"Proceeds all go toward putting people back into the workforce and that's what we are here to do," said Elmore. It's so important we have all those donations,to help with that process. to help people get trained, to get back in the workforce."

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.