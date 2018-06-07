Legislation passed addresses protecting of homes, farms near Mississippi River

This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.
A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.
MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9.
A scam that starts with a knock at your door is making a comeback in the Heartland.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
How the dog disappeared in the first place is still a mystery.
A manager at Primos Pizza recalled that 59-year-old Ricky Lee Adami had been acting strangely that day prior to putting rat poison into shredded cheese buckets.
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
Terrell Owens says he will not attend the induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Owens was voted into the hall in February.
