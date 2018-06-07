Legislation passed addresses protecting of homes, farms near Mis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Legislation passed addresses protecting of homes, farms near Mississippi River

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.(Source: KFVS) The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.(Source: KFVS)
WASHINGTON (KFVS) -

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers. The bill goes next to the Senate for consideration. 

The Water Resources and Development Act (WRDA) of 2018 with Congressman Jason Smith’s (MO-08) amendment included would protect Missouri homes and farmland along the Mississippi River.

“The 2011 Army Corps activation of the Birds Point Levee was one of the darkest days for the families and farmers residing along the river. What’s worse, it took the Corps eighteen months to return the levees back to their original design. That is absolutely unacceptable,” said Congressman Smith. “The people of Southeast Missouri are resilient and did their best to pick up the pieces and return to their lives, but it must never happen again. My amendment makes clear the Army Corps cannot activate any floodway unless they are prepared to restore it quickly. Simply put, a levee should never even be a candidate for activation unless there is a quick and clear plan to restore it. That wasn’t the case back then, but it will be now.”

Historic flooding damaged hundreds of acres of land, farms, and homes.

“Many of these systems have fallen into disrepair and neglect, but fortunately President Trump understands how important it is to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure to support a growing economy,” said Congressman Smith.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

