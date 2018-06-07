Some Jackson, MO streets to close for movie filming

According to police, the uptown Jackson, Missouri sequence for the upcoming movie “All Nite Skate” will be filmed June 8, which means that some streets are scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Source: KFVS)

According to police, the uptown Jackson, Missouri sequence for the upcoming movie “All Nite Skate” will be filmed on Friday, June 8, which means that some streets are scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The streets include

Court St. (Main to Washington)

Main St. (Missouri to Barton)

S. High St. (Main to Adams)

W. Washington St. (N. Missouri to Court)

W. Adams St. (S. Missouri to S. Hope)

Police will be posting temporary signs late on Thursday, June 7 to prevent vehicles from parking on the streets overnight and on Friday.

While the roads are closed to vehicular traffic during the filming, uptown businesses will remain open for pedestrian traffic in between shots.

