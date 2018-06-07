Jackson, MO streets now open after movie filming

According to police, the uptown Jackson, Missouri sequence for the upcoming movie “All Nite Skate” will be filmed June 8, which means that some streets are scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Source: KFVS)

Jackson streets are now open after filming for the movie, "All Nite Skate" in Uptown Jackson.

Streets were scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The streets include

Court St. (Main to Washington)

Main St. (Missouri to Barton)

S. High St. (Main to Adams)

W. Washington St. (N. Missouri to Court)

W. Adams St. (S. Missouri to S. Hope)

While the roads are closed to vehicular traffic during the filming, uptown businesses will remain open for pedestrian traffic in between shots.

