Jackson, MO streets now open after movie filming

McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8.
Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting six cases of Salmonella that match a multi-state outbreak strain due to pre-cut melons.
This week two high-profile celebrities, chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade, have taken their own lives. That's reportedly led to an uptick in calls to suicide prevention hotlines, but local counselors say access to mental health programs and services in the Heartland is also essential.
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.
Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
It was supposed to be a fun night out with friends when it turned into a confrontation over a necklace.
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
The response by the Cincinnati Police Department and its Emergency Communications Center to a homicide in 2017 has similarities to the response the day a teen died in his minivan despite twice calling 911, a memo obtained by FOX19 NOW shows.
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.
