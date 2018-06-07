Bears chairman McCaskey backs NFL's new anthem policy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey says he supports the NFL's new policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem or stay in the locker room.

McCaskey says the vote by NFL owners two weeks ago will "return the anthem to what it should be - a unifying force" even though the policy "isn't perfect."

McCaskey says players should stand. But he acknowledges those who kneeled the past two years to protest policy brutality and racial inequality raised "legitimate issues" that deserve action.

He also says the policy was not a reaction to criticism by President Donald Trump, who added to the feud with the league by canceling the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit this week.

