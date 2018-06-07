Vienna's only grocery store closed, possibly for good

The Shawnee Mass Transit District is helping residents with $2 round-trip rides to Goreville on Tuesday's and Anna on Thursday's. (Source: Shawnee MTD)

Sam's IGA, Vienna's only grocery store has suddenly closed. Now, the closest grocery store is about 15 minutes away in Goreville.

However, as of approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, a man identifying himself as Sam approached the chained front door and cut it off with bolt cutters. The man had a set of keys to the building, so it's presumed he is the original owner of the store.

He told Heartland News that the store is still closed, however, it is unknown if the closure is permanent.

Some residents say the closure is sad news, but not necessarily the most surprising.

It's one of our fears coming true in the community. We saw it happening little by little. It's gonna affect the entire community as a whole. You know, financially, people are gonna have to spend extra money to go out of town to buy their groceries and I've already heard that at the Goreville location it's getting a lot more business already.

Vienna Mayor Jon Simmons fears the people who will be affected by this closure will be elderly residents who have a hard time getting around as it is, let alone having to go out of town for groceries.

The Shawnee Mass Transit District is helping residents with $2 round-trip rides to Goreville on Tuesday's and Anna on Thursday's.

In the meantime, Mayor Simmons said the town is going to have to make due by going out of town for groceries or residents will have to get what is available at the local dollar stores.

