Vienna's only grocery store closed, possibly for good - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vienna's only grocery store closed, possibly for good

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
The city of Vienna's sole grocery store suddenly closed and has left residents confused. (Source: Viewer submitted) The city of Vienna's sole grocery store suddenly closed and has left residents confused. (Source: Viewer submitted)
Now, the closest grocery store is about 15 minutes away in Goreville. (Viewer submitted) Now, the closest grocery store is about 15 minutes away in Goreville. (Viewer submitted)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
The Shawnee Mass Transit District is helping residents with $2 round-trip rides to Goreville on Tuesday's and Anna on Thursday's. (Source: Shawnee MTD) The Shawnee Mass Transit District is helping residents with $2 round-trip rides to Goreville on Tuesday's and Anna on Thursday's. (Source: Shawnee MTD)
VIENNA, IL (KFVS) -

Sam's IGA, Vienna's only grocery store has suddenly closed. Now, the closest grocery store is about 15 minutes away in Goreville.

However, as of approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, a man identifying himself as Sam approached the chained front door and cut it off with bolt cutters. The man had a set of keys to the building, so it's presumed he is the original owner of the store. 

He told Heartland News that the store is still closed, however, it is unknown if the closure is permanent. 

Some residents say the closure is sad news, but not necessarily the most surprising.

It's one of our fears coming true in the community. We saw it happening little by little. It's gonna affect the entire community as a whole. You know, financially, people are gonna have to spend extra money to go out of town to buy their groceries and I've already heard that at the Goreville location it's getting a lot more business already.

Vienna Mayor Jon Simmons fears the people who will be affected by this closure will be elderly residents who have a hard time getting around as it is, let alone having to go out of town for groceries. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Shawnee Mass Transit District is helping residents with $2 round-trip rides to Goreville on Tuesday's and Anna on Thursday's.

In the meantime, Mayor Simmons said the town is going to have to make due by going out of town for groceries or residents will have to get what is available at the local dollar stores. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Hot, humid weather to stick around

    First Alert: Hot, humid weather to stick around

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:30:14 GMT
    Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)Average highs for the next 5 days are pretty warm (Source: KFVS)

    This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

    This evening, temperatures will remain very warm, slowly falling into the 70s. By morning lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

  • Voters forum in Cape Girardeau for Aug. 7 primary election

    Voters forum in Cape Girardeau for Aug. 7 primary election

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:15:45 GMT
    A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election. (Source: Raycom Media)A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election. (Source: Raycom Media)
    A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election. (Source: Raycom Media)A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election.

    A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election.

  • Legislation passed addresses protecting of homes, farms near Mississippi River

    Legislation passed addresses protecting of homes, farms near Mississippi River

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:08:58 GMT
    The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.(Source: KFVS)The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.(Source: KFVS)

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly