Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant offering tours

The U.S. Department of Energy has announced its public tour schedule for the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant and the site’s cleanup operations.

“DOE is pleased to host the tours for the third consecutive year to present the historical significance of the site,” said Jennifer Woodard, Paducah Site Lead for DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office.

Tours will be offered June 23 and September 8, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and are free of charge.

Each tour can accommodate a maximum of 40 people and reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants must pre-register.

