Pursuit ended on I-24 after suspect hit ISP vehicle - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pursuit ended on I-24 after suspect hit ISP vehicle

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A vehicle pursuit from Illinois to Kentucky to I-24 has ended after the vehicle struck an Illinois police vehicle. (Source: Raycom Media) A vehicle pursuit from Illinois to Kentucky to I-24 has ended after the vehicle struck an Illinois police vehicle. (Source: Raycom Media)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Traffic is backed up on I-24 after a vehicle pursuit from Illinois to Kentucky ended with a crash.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the suspect struck an Illinois police vehicle at mile marker 7.6.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The suspect is in police custody.

Both eastbound lanes have been re-opened.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Voters forum in Cape Girardeau for Aug. 7 primary election

    Voters forum in Cape Girardeau for Aug. 7 primary election

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:15:45 GMT
    A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election. (Source: Raycom Media)A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election. (Source: Raycom Media)
    A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election. (Source: Raycom Media)A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election.

    A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election.

  • Legislation passed addresses protecting of homes, farms near Mississippi River

    Legislation passed addresses protecting of homes, farms near Mississippi River

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:08:58 GMT
    The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.(Source: KFVS)The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.(Source: KFVS)

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.

  • MERS Goodwill set to reopen in Carbondale on June 9

    MERS Goodwill set to reopen in Carbondale on June 9

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:01:08 GMT
    MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9. (Source: KFVS)MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9. (Source: KFVS)
    MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9. (Source: KFVS)MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9. (Source: KFVS)

    MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9. 

    MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly