Pursuit ended on I-24 after suspect hit ISP vehicle

A vehicle pursuit from Illinois to Kentucky to I-24 has ended after the vehicle struck an Illinois police vehicle. (Source: Raycom Media)

Traffic is backed up on I-24 after a vehicle pursuit from Illinois to Kentucky ended with a crash.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the suspect struck an Illinois police vehicle at mile marker 7.6.

The suspect is in police custody.

Both eastbound lanes have been re-opened.

