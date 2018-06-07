Man arrested after pursuit from Massac, IL, ends in McCracken County

Andrew Castongue, 48 of Westville, IL, was arrested for the two state pursuit. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit from Massac, Illinois and ended in McCracken County on Thursday, June 7.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at 3:15 p.m., deputies were notified that deputies with Massac County, IL were in a vehicle pursuit with a blue Kia 4 door sedan, eastbound across the I-24 bridge into Paducah, KY. Deputies attempted to set up in various spots near the interstate in the event the suspect attempted to exit the interstate.

Deputies were updated that the suspect continued past the 3mm, then past the 4mm and so on past the 7mm. Just as deputies were able to reach the location of the pursuit, deputies with Massac County were able to end the pursuit, taking the suspect into custody.

There were no vehicles damaged in the pursuit.



Andrew Castongue, 48 of Westville, IL, was the driver of the blue Kia passenger car.

Castongue was taken into custody by McCracken County deputies.

Massac County Sheriff’s Office will be following up with their charges stemming from the pursuit and Castongue will later be extradited to IL for his charges.

