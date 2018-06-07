Golfer bitten by rattlesnake at Black Hills golf course dies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Golfer bitten by rattlesnake at Black Hills golf course dies

A golfer has died after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in South Dakota's Black Hills (Source: pixabay.com) A golfer has died after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in South Dakota's Black Hills (Source: pixabay.com)

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) - A golfer has died after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in South Dakota's Black Hills.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports the 70-year-old Illinois man was bitten Monday at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course in Spearfish.

The course's golf pro, Mike Mendelson, says the man was looking for a ball in tall grass when he was bitten on the ankle. He was rushed back to the clubhouse in a cart where another employee performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Lawrence County Coroner Marty Goetsch says the man was pronounced dead at Spearfish Regional Hospital. The man was from Geneseo, Illinois. His name was not available.

The hospital's emergency room has rattlesnake antivenom on hand, but it's not known if it was used on the golfer.

The course plans to post more signs warning golfers of the potential danger of snakes lurking in tall grass.

Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com

  • Voters forum in Cape Girardeau for Aug. 7 primary election

    A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election.

  • Legislation passed addresses protecting of homes, farms near Mississippi River

    The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.

  • MERS Goodwill set to reopen in Carbondale on June 9

    MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9. 

