Golfer bitten by rattlesnake at Black Hills golf course dies

A golfer has died after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in South Dakota's Black Hills (Source: pixabay.com)

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) - A golfer has died after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in South Dakota's Black Hills.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports the 70-year-old Illinois man was bitten Monday at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course in Spearfish.

The course's golf pro, Mike Mendelson, says the man was looking for a ball in tall grass when he was bitten on the ankle. He was rushed back to the clubhouse in a cart where another employee performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Lawrence County Coroner Marty Goetsch says the man was pronounced dead at Spearfish Regional Hospital. The man was from Geneseo, Illinois. His name was not available.

The hospital's emergency room has rattlesnake antivenom on hand, but it's not known if it was used on the golfer.

The course plans to post more signs warning golfers of the potential danger of snakes lurking in tall grass.

Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.