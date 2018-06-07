Policeman carries senior across busy intersection - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Policeman carries senior across busy intersection

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(CBS) -

An elderly man seemed to be struggling to walk across a road in China on Monday, June 4. 

A policeman sprung into action.

The officer carried the senior on his back across the busy intersection.

They both made it to the other side safely.

Copyright 2018 CBS.. All rights reserved.

