Policeman carries senior across busy intersection

A voters forum will take place on June 20 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library regarding the August 7 primary election.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the water resources bill requiring the prompt restoration and rebuilding of any levee damaged by the Army Corps of Engineers.
MERS Goodwill is set to host the reopening of its Carbondale, Illinois store on Saturday, June 9.
A scam that starts with a knock at your door is making a comeback in the Heartland.
Vienna's only grocery store has suddenly closed and has left residents with plenty of questions why.
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.
A manager at Primos Pizza recalled that 59-year-old Ricky Lee Adami had been acting strangely that day prior to putting rat poison into shredded cheese buckets.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
A Memphis grandmother woke up outside of prison Thursday for the first time in 21 years.
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.
A Conway man has pleaded guilty to one charge of forced labor and admitted to using violence, threats, isolation and intimidation to compel an mentally-challenged man to work at his restaurant for over 100 hours a week without pay over a number of years.
